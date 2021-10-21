Breast milk companies are popping up around the globe – why haven't governments stepped in?
By Sarah Steele, Senior Research Associate, Cambridge Public Health; Associate Research Fellow, Cambridge Centre for Applied Research into Human Trafficking; Deputy Director, Intellectual Forum, Jesus College, University of Cambridge
Over the last few decades, the demand for breast milk has grown. The message “breast is best” has driven parents and caregivers to buy breast milk. Even the unwell, bodybuilders and “clean eaters” are known to use it. Once limited to milk banks and peer-to-peer sharing, a new for-profit milk market has emerged.
Companies producing a range of breast milk products are popping up around the globe, including in India, Cambodia,…
- Thursday, October 21, 2021