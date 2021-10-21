Deportation threats for some students come from within schools
By Patricia Maloney, Associate Professor, Sociology, Texas Tech University
Duke W. Austin, Associate Professor of Sociology, California State University, East Bay
SaunJuhi Verma, Adjunct Faculty, Sociology, Texas Tech University
Researchers say educators told them that immigrant students are sometimes made to believe they will be deported. Why? One reason is educators didn’t want them to drag down their school’s test scores.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 21, 2021