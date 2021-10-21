Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The American founders didn’t believe your sacred freedom means you can do whatever you want – not even when it comes to vaccines and your own body

By Maurizio Valsania, Professor of American History, Università di Torino
Share this article
The Founding Fathers were unrelenting in their commitment to the idea that circumstances can arise that require public officials to take actions abridging individual freedoms.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Taiwan: what is China's long-term strategy? Podcast
~ Breast milk companies are popping up around the globe – why haven't governments stepped in?
~ Life extension: the five most promising methods – so far
~ Sorry Boris Johnson, the UK will not become the Qatar of hydrogen
~ Deportation threats for some students come from within schools
~ Bolsonaro faces 'crimes against humanity' charge over COVID-19 mishandling: 5 essential reads
~ Decades of hype turned protein into a superfood – and spawned a multibillion-dollar industry
~ How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
~ Surveillance laws are failing to protect privacy rights: what we found in six African countries
~ Why some of Ghana's private media fight corruption: reasons, rules and resources
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter