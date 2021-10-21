Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why some of Ghana's private media fight corruption: reasons, rules and resources

By Joseph Yaw Asomah, Assistant Professor, University of Manitoba
Corruption involving the misuse of entrusted power to accomplish private ends can have devastating consequences for society. As the former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon said,

When public money is stolen for private gain, it means fewer resources to build schools, hospitals, roads and water treatment facilities…Corruption enables fake or substandard medicines to be dumped on the market, and hazardous waste to…


