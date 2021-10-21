Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armed group torches reporter’s home in eastern DRC

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the military authorities in charge of Ituri province, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to do everything possible to identify those responsible for a targeted arson attack on a reporter’s home and bring them justice. Ituri is one of the eastern provinces where journalists have repeatedly been the victims of abuses and massacres.


© Reporters without borders -


