Road to uncertainty: research reveals how Trans Papua may strip 4.5 million hectares of forest by 2036
By David Gaveau, Scientist, member of the IUCN Oil Palm Task Force, International Union for the Conservation of Nature
Douglas Sheil, Professor, Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management, Wageningen University
Many are concerned that the highway is being built to benefit powerful commercial interests and not Indigenous people and will accelerate forest loss as seen in Sumatra and Kalimantan.
- Thursday, October 21, 2021