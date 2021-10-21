Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Road to uncertainty: research reveals how Trans Papua may strip 4.5 million hectares of forest by 2036

By David Gaveau, Scientist, member of the IUCN Oil Palm Task Force, International Union for the Conservation of Nature
Douglas Sheil, Professor, Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management, Wageningen University
Share this article
Many are concerned that the highway is being built to benefit powerful commercial interests and not Indigenous people and will accelerate forest loss as seen in Sumatra and Kalimantan.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Records Show Physical, Sexual Abuse at Border
~ Grattan on Friday: Can Barnaby Joyce sell his supporters the net zero he's previously trashed?
~ ‘I wrote the book you all wish you had when you were 15,’ says Afroczech Obonete Ubam
~ Decoding the ‘Saakashvili effect’ with two experts in Georgian politics
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Phil Honeywood on the challenges of getting international students back
~ How the hyper-violent Squid Game has crept into digital content targeting young children
~ Sign our petition and hold Facebook to account
~ Afghanistan: Asylum Seekers Need Pathways to Protection
~ Germany: Include Trans People in Coalition Agreement
~ Kenya: Pandemic Health Workers Lack Protection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter