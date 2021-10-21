Tolerance.ca
Decoding the ‘Saakashvili effect’ with two experts in Georgian politics

By Filip Noubel
As Georgia prepares for municipal elections on October 30, and Saakashvili remains on hunger strike, stability seems but an empty dream in a country deeply divided over political and economic lines.


