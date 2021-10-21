Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Include Trans People in Coalition Agreement

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A demonstrator on a march in Oldenburg, Germany, on Christopher Street Day 2021, holds a sign with the inscription “I am ‘Trans’ and that's good!” September 21, 2021.  © 2021 Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Germany’s political parties negotiating coalition agreements to create a new government should make a commitment to change the law on legal gender recognition, so that it is based on self-determination, not so-called expert reports, Human Rights Watch said today. While the parties try to reach agreements on key issues such as climate, foreign…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghanistan: Asylum Seekers Need Pathways to Protection
~ Kenya: Pandemic Health Workers Lack Protection
~ Taiwan: deepfake pornographic video victims call for new laws against sexual violence in cyberspace
~ Bangladesh: Deadly Attacks on Hindu Festival
~ Myanmar: Prisoner Releases Fall Short
~ Mali accuses France of training the terrorists it professes to fight
~ COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market
~ Fixing Australia’s shocking record of Indigenous heritage destruction: Juukan inquiry offers a way forward
~ Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations
~ Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter