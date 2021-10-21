Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Pandemic Health Workers Lack Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Healthcare workers protest outside the Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya to honor one of their colleagues, Dr. Stephen Mogusu, a 28-year-old health worker who succumbed to Covid-19. © (Photo by Dennis Sigwe / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) (Nairobi) – The Kenyan government has failed to fulfill its pledge to support health workers fighting Covid-19, exposing them to avoidable risks of trauma, infection, and even death, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s haphazard, uncoordinated response has affected the welfare of thousands…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghanistan: Asylum Seekers Need Pathways to Protection
~ Germany: Include Trans People in Coalition Agreement
~ Taiwan: deepfake pornographic video victims call for new laws against sexual violence in cyberspace
~ Bangladesh: Deadly Attacks on Hindu Festival
~ Myanmar: Prisoner Releases Fall Short
~ Mali accuses France of training the terrorists it professes to fight
~ COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market
~ Fixing Australia’s shocking record of Indigenous heritage destruction: Juukan inquiry offers a way forward
~ Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations
~ Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter