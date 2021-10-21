Fixing Australia’s shocking record of Indigenous heritage destruction: Juukan inquiry offers a way forward
By Deanna Kemp, Professor and Director, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland
Bronwyn Fredericks, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement), The University of Queensland
Kado Muir, Chair of National Native Title Council and Ngalia Cultural Leader, Indigenous Knowledge
Rodger Barnes, Research Manager, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland
The A Way Forward report addresses the issues of cultural heritage protection in Australia after Rio Tinto destroyed Juukan Gorge. However, achieving change will be far from straightforward.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 20, 2021