Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan: deepfake pornographic video victims call for new laws against sexual violence in cyberspace

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
Taiwan's recent arrest of popular YouTuber Xiao Yu for allegedly selling deepfake pornographic videos of public figures has brought to public attention on artificial intelligence (AI) crime


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Bangladesh: Deadly Attacks on Hindu Festival
~ Myanmar: Prisoner Releases Fall Short
~ Mali accuses France of training the terrorists it professes to fight
~ COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market
~ Fixing Australia’s shocking record of Indigenous heritage destruction: Juukan inquiry offers a way forward
~ Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations
~ Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa
~ New Zealand's mass vaccination event lifts uptake but highlights dangerous inequities as the country prepares to open up
~ Despite lockdowns, 1,142 Australians, including 66 kids, died on our roads in the past year. Here's what we need to do
~ As international students start trickling back, the new year will be crunch time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter