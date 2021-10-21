Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Deadly Attacks on Hindu Festival

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists stage demonstration in protest against vandalism of temples and mandaps during Durga Puja festival in several districts and arson attack on shops and houses belonging to the Hindu community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 19, 2021. ©2021 Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Bangladesh authorities should exercise caution and restraint in containing the deadliest spate of sectarian violence in Bangladesh in years, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should take immediate steps to protect Hindu religious minorities and prosecute those responsible,…


