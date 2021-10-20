Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite lockdowns, 1,142 Australians, including 66 kids, died on our roads in the past year. Here's what we need to do

By Matthew Mclaughlin, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Hayley Christian, Associate Professor, The University of Western Australia
Karen Milton, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of East Anglia
Share this article
Countries around the world are managing to reduce their road deaths to zero. There are ways Australia can get there too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations
~ Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa
~ New Zealand's mass vaccination event lifts uptake but highlights dangerous inequities as the country prepares to open up
~ As international students start trickling back, the new year will be crunch time
~ Don't underestimate rabbits: these powerful pests threaten more native wildlife than cats or foxes
~ Iran: Account of Horrific Abuse of Prominent Lawyer
~ A global battle for low-skilled workers looms after COVID. Australia needs to be part of it
~ Gun-toting robo-dogs look like a dystopian nightmare. That's why they offer a powerful moral lesson
~ COVID has increased anxiety and depression rates among university students. And they were already higher than average
~ With Devotion, Hannah Kent gives us empathically drafted portraits of love in all its forms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter