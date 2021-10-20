Despite lockdowns, 1,142 Australians, including 66 kids, died on our roads in the past year. Here's what we need to do
By Matthew Mclaughlin, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Hayley Christian, Associate Professor, The University of Western Australia
Karen Milton, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of East Anglia
Countries around the world are managing to reduce their road deaths to zero. There are ways Australia can get there too.
© The Conversation
