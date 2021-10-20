Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Account of Horrific Abuse of Prominent Lawyer

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Payam Derafshan. © 2017 Private (Beirut) – Horrific reported details of Iranian authorities’ mistreatment in detention of Payam Derafshan, a respected human rights lawyer, show the Iranian intelligence agencies’ central role in repressing human rights activism, Human Rights Watch said today. Iranian authorities should immediately and transparently investigate this serious abuse and hold those responsible accountable. On October 17, 2021, an Iranian lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, tweeted a detailed account of abuses his colleague Payam Derafshan experienced in detention at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


