COVID has increased anxiety and depression rates among university students. And they were already higher than average
By David Tuck, PhD Student, Monash University
Emily Berger, Senior lecturer, Monash University
Joshua F. Wiley, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
Lefteris Patlamazoglou, Lecturer, Monash University
Our study shows almost one in four university and vocational education students report extremely high levels of distress during the pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 20, 2021