Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID has increased anxiety and depression rates among university students. And they were already higher than average

By David Tuck, PhD Student, Monash University
Emily Berger, Senior lecturer, Monash University
Joshua F. Wiley, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
Lefteris Patlamazoglou, Lecturer, Monash University
Our study shows almost one in four university and vocational education students report extremely high levels of distress during the pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


