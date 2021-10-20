Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is undermining the Paris Agreement, no matter what Morrison says – we need new laws to stop this

By Peter Christoff, Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor, Melbourne Climate Futures initiative, The University of Melbourne
Australia is now taking a 2050 target to Glasgow, but this does not mean we are fulfilling the undertakings we made in Paris.


