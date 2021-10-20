Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do some people delay getting vaccinated or pretend COVID doesn't exist? Paradoxically, denial of death

By Ross G. Menzies, Professor, Graduate School of Health, University of Technology Sydney
Rachel E. Menzies, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Sydney
Share this article
Vaccines save lives, and have been doing so since the development of the smallpox vaccine more than 200 years ago.

However, for vaccines to keep entire communities safe they need to be taken up by very large proportions of the population. Only then can the vaccinated offer protection to the unvaccinated, known as “herd immunity”.

Unfortunately, too often this doesn’t occur. Hesitancy around the measles vaccine, for example, contributed to a 30% increase in cases globally…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iran: Account of Horrific Abuse of Prominent Lawyer
~ A global battle for low-skilled workers looms after COVID. Australia needs to be part of it
~ Gun-toting robo-dogs look like a dystopian nightmare. That's why they offer a powerful moral lesson
~ COVID has increased anxiety and depression rates among university students. And they were already higher than average
~ With Devotion, Hannah Kent gives us empathically drafted portraits of love in all its forms
~ Indigenous people cannot be aliens in their own land. Why challenging this fact (again) is so concerning
~ Australia is undermining the Paris Agreement, no matter what Morrison says – we need new laws to stop this
~ Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?
~ Three charts that show what’s wrong with the UK’s net zero plans
~ What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter