Why do some people delay getting vaccinated or pretend COVID doesn't exist? Paradoxically, denial of death
By Ross G. Menzies, Professor, Graduate School of Health, University of Technology Sydney
Rachel E. Menzies, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Sydney
Vaccines save lives, and have been doing so since the development of the smallpox vaccine more than 200 years ago.
However, for vaccines to keep entire communities safe they need to be taken up by very large proportions of the population. Only then can the vaccinated offer protection to the unvaccinated, known as “herd immunity”.
Unfortunately, too often this doesn’t occur. Hesitancy around the measles vaccine, for example, contributed to a 30% increase in cases globally…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 20, 2021