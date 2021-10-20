Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three charts that show what’s wrong with the UK’s net zero plans

By Aled Jones, Professor & Director, Global Sustainability Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
The UK government has finally published its net zero strategy, which sets out proposals for meeting the national target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. These include grants for electric heat pump installation, a ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 and an aim to triple the rate at which new woodland is created.…


