Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microplastics are in the air we breathe and in Earth’s atmosphere, and they affect the climate

By Laura Revell, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Physics, University of Canterbury
Share this article
After soil, water and food, microplastics have now entered the atmosphere, where they influence the climate system and may even change atmospheric chemistry.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three charts that show what’s wrong with the UK’s net zero plans
~ What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit
~ Short-sleepers are more likely to suffer from irregular and heavy periods
~ Plastic, plastic everywhere – airborne microplastics are settling into the most remote corners of the globe
~ Eden Lake and the British 'hoodie horror' genre: how they reinforced policies to demonise the working class
~ COVID: new antibody treatment could offer up to 18 months' protection against severe disease
~ Online abuse: banning anonymous social media accounts is not the answer
~ Pasha 128: Why Rwanda is involved in Mozambique's security
~ Phosphorites: mineral-rich rocks offer insight into ancient Namibian ecosystems
~ What an irrigation project reveals about farmer-herder conflict in northern Nigeria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter