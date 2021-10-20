Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic, plastic everywhere – airborne microplastics are settling into the most remote corners of the globe

By Elvis Genbo Xu, Assistant Professor, Biology, University of Southern Denmark
Xiaoyu Duan, PhD Researcher in Biology, University of Southern Denmark
Little pieces of plastic can now be found everywhere: from table salt, drinking water and food, to the deep seas, far deserts and most remote mountains. While it’s not surprising to find plastics and microplastics in urban environments where they’re used every day, their appearance in uninhabited corners of the planet is deeply disturbing.

These tiny plastic fragments, many consisting of fibres less than 5mm wide, are lightweight enough to be carried on the wind: a new explanation for the widespread presence…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


