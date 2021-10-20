Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: new antibody treatment could offer up to 18 months' protection against severe disease

By Rebecca Aicheler, Senior Lecturer in Immunology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
A new treatment could soon help protect people from developing severe COVID. AstraZeneca has just released results from a phase 3 clinical trial – the final stage of testing before a drug is authorised – that suggest its new COVID treatment, AZD7442, is effective at reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalised COVID patients.

The treatment contains…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


