Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 128: Why Rwanda is involved in Mozambique's security

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Share this article
Islamic militias in the northern part of Mozambique, the province of Cabo Delgado, have mounted an armed insurgency against the Mozambican government since 2017. The conflict appears to tap into anger about the region’s chronic poverty, unemployment and weak public services under the Frelimo-led government in Maputo.

Read more: How big is the Islamist threat in Mozambique? And why are Rwandan troops there?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Plastic, plastic everywhere – airborne microplastics are settling into the most remote corners of the globe
~ Eden Lake and the British 'hoodie horror' genre: how they reinforced policies to demonise the working class
~ COVID: new antibody treatment could offer up to 18 months' protection against severe disease
~ Online abuse: banning anonymous social media accounts is not the answer
~ Phosphorites: mineral-rich rocks offer insight into ancient Namibian ecosystems
~ What an irrigation project reveals about farmer-herder conflict in northern Nigeria
~ The left behind. Climate Fight podcast part 3 transcript
~ Six popular beliefs about colds: experts explain the facts
~ Heat and buildings strategy: the good, bad and ugly of the UK's plan to replace gas boilers
~ Succession: Logan Roy's hand-picked directors cover up wrongdoing, just like in real life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter