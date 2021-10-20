Tolerance.ca
Succession: Logan Roy's hand-picked directors cover up wrongdoing, just like in real life

By Jia Liu, Professor of Finance, University of Portsmouth
Nader Atawnah, Lecturer in Finance, Edith Cowan University
Rashid Zaman, Lecturer in Accounting, Edith Cowan University
Will Logan Roy be brought down after his son Kendall publicly blamed him for covering up a litany of rapes and sexual assaults in Waystar Royco’s cruise-ships division? That’s the burning question that will be answered in season 3 of blockbuster business drama Succession, which is finally underway after being delayed by the pandemic.

For the uninitiated, Waystar Royco is a fictional media conglomerate along the lines of Disney or News Corporation. Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) is its ageing emperor, unwilling to relinquish control and unsure that any of his three children are fit…


