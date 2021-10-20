Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Put Rights At Center of Coalition Talks

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin – October 20, 2021) – The three German parties entering negotiations on the formation of the next government should put human rights at the heart of their agenda, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has written to the parties – the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) - with recommendations on core human rights concerns relevant to Germany’s foreign and domestic policy. Letter to the parties Letter to the Parties.pdf "Whether the parties are discussing China, Russia, climate change, or the consequences of the Covid – 19 pandemic,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


