Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq’s Electoral Commission Failed People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image   A man helps his mother as she casts her ballot during the parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq on October 10, 2021. © 2021 Nabil al-Jurani/AP Images In the weeks leading up to the October 10 parliamentary elections, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) promised to take steps to ensure people with disabilities could vote. But on election day, videos circulated suggested IHEC’s promises to make polling places accessible, with ballot boxes on the ground floor, went unfulfilled. A week later, we spoke to Haidar Jassim, 40, who has a physical disability.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


