Human Rights Observatory

Government shuts down move to refer Christian Porter's secret funds to privileges inquiry

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Government has blocked an inquiry that could determine whether Christian Porter breached parliamentary privilege by refusing reveal the names of those who donated to his legal costs


© The Conversation -


