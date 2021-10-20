Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How mental health issues get stigmatized in South Asian communities: Culturally diverse therapy needed

By Nawal Mustafa, PhD Candidate - Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Windsor
Recently, Statistics Canada revealed that South Asians have reported lower levels of mental health than any other Canadians during the pandemic: a neuropsychology student explains some of the reasons.


