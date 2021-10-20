Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

By Apu Kapadia, Professor of Computer Science, Indiana University
Smart glasses like Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories could be used to record you surreptitiously. If the company adds facial recognition, you could be even more exposed.


