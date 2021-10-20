Tolerance.ca
Future of college will involve fewer professors

By Patricia A. Young, Professor of Literacy, Culture and Instructional Design & Technology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
A futurist who focuses on education technology says artificial intelligence is slowly making human professors less vital to colleges and universities.


