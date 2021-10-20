Tolerance.ca
We unpack what some African countries are doing about tobacco control

By Corné van Walbeek, Professor at the School of Economics and Principal Investigator of the Economics of Tobacco Control Project, University of Cape Town
Zunda Chisha, Research officer, Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Globally, about 1 million deaths annually are related to exposure to second-hand smoke. Thirteen African countries have implemented comprehensive smoke-free bans.


