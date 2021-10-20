Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From counting birds to speaking out: how citizen science leads us to ask crucial questions

By Hugh Possingham, Professor, The University of Queensland
If we all collect and understand scientific data as citizens, we’ll be a step closer to a society able to make better collaborative decisions.


