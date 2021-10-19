Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Basque separatist group ETA lowered its weapons 10 years ago. Has reconciliation truly happened?

By Koldo Casla
A lot has changed for the better in the past 10 years … but Basque society is still working out a public memory about the previous four decades of violence.


© Global Voices -


