Human Rights Observatory

Is it even possible to regulate Facebook effectively? Time and again, attempts have led to the same outcome

By Olga Kokshagina, Researcher - Innovation & Entrepreneurship, RMIT University
Stan Karanasios, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Efforts to rein in the social media giant’s power have followed the same script: dialogue, then attempts at self-regulation, then a bitter dispute over legislation, followed by compromise.


© The Conversation -


