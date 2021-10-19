Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The antidote to Trump: how 'anti-celebrity' politicians can still thrive in a world driven by stardom

By Betto van Waarden, Historian of media and politics, Lund University
Share this article
Celebrity met statesmanship in the form of Arnold “the Governator” Schwarzenegger, and more recently, in the presidency of former reality star Donald Trump.

Celebrities entering politics is an international pasttime. Brazilian footballer-turned-senator Romário de Souza Faria, singer Bobi Wine as runner-up in the (contested) Ugandan presidential elections, and comedian


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysian bad boy rapper Namewee breaks the hearts of mainland Chinese little pinks
~ Why elections matter: National child-care plan could create workplace gender equality
~ How the new human right to a healthy environment could accelerate New Zealand's action on climate change
~ Rwanda: Crackdown on Opposition, Media Intensifies
~ Critical role lies ahead for South Africa's new chief justice in light of predecessor's mixed legacy
~ How to make climate action popular
~ What COVID-19 travel bans have done to conservation tourism in Africa
~ Male experts outnumber females by 10 to 1 on Ghana media programmes. We found out why
~ What makes FinTech solutions succeed? We built a model based on Ghana's experience
~ Why Shari'a law might be better suited for state-building in Somalia than external ideas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter