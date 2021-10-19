Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why elections matter: National child-care plan could create workplace gender equality

By Claudine Mangen, RBC Professor in Responsible Organizations and Associate Professor, Concordia University
Share this article
The recent federal election could be a game-changer for organizational gender inequality. The proposed Canada-wide child-care strategy could have a profound impact.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysian bad boy rapper Namewee breaks the hearts of mainland Chinese little pinks
~ The antidote to Trump: how 'anti-celebrity' politicians can still thrive in a world driven by stardom
~ How the new human right to a healthy environment could accelerate New Zealand's action on climate change
~ Rwanda: Crackdown on Opposition, Media Intensifies
~ Critical role lies ahead for South Africa's new chief justice in light of predecessor's mixed legacy
~ How to make climate action popular
~ What COVID-19 travel bans have done to conservation tourism in Africa
~ Male experts outnumber females by 10 to 1 on Ghana media programmes. We found out why
~ What makes FinTech solutions succeed? We built a model based on Ghana's experience
~ Why Shari'a law might be better suited for state-building in Somalia than external ideas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter