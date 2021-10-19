Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Crackdown on Opposition, Media Intensifies

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire leaves Nyarugenge prison, on the outskirts of Kigali, after being released on September 15, 2018. © 2018 Cyril Ndegeya/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Rwandan authorities have arrested nine people linked to an opposition party and a journalist in the last week, as they intensify their crackdown on opponents and critics, Human Rights Watch said. The crackdown appears connected to an event, “Ingabire Day,” organized by the unregistered opposition party Dalfa-Umurinzi, that had been scheduled for October 14, 2021, to discuss…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Critical role lies ahead for South Africa's new chief justice in light of predecessor's mixed legacy
~ How to make climate action popular
~ What COVID-19 travel bans have done to conservation tourism in Africa
~ Male experts outnumber females by 10 to 1 on Ghana media programmes. We found out why
~ What makes FinTech solutions succeed? We built a model based on Ghana's experience
~ Why Shari'a law might be better suited for state-building in Somalia than external ideas
~ Sharks and rays are in free fall: More than one-third are threatened with extinction from overfishing
~ Public libraries and faith-based organizations join forces to address homelessness
~ In the face of chaos, why are we so nonchalant about climate change?
~ Violence against women in Kenya: data provides a glimpse into a grim situation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter