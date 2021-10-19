Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to make climate action popular

By James Patterson, Assistant Professor of Institutional Dynamics in Sustainability, Utrecht University
Marie Claire Brisbois, Senior Lecturer in Energy Policy, University of Sussex
Ambitious action is needed to stop average global temperatures rising above 1.5°C. But some measures to cut fossil fuel use and develop alternative industries have provoked resistance. Wind farms can be a common source of public ire, and so can carbon taxes – as large protests in France and Australia show.

Opposition to climate action can…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


