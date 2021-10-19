Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What makes FinTech solutions succeed? We built a model based on Ghana's experience

By PK Senyo, Associate Professor in FinTech & Information Systems, University of Southampton
Stan Karanasios, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Nearly a quarter of adults in the world do not have access to a basic bank account. Financial technology (FinTech) innovations, such as mobile money, are one way to bridge this gap. Examples include M-Pesa in Kenya, Oi Paggo in Brazil and TCASH in Indonesia. All provide individuals with cheaper, easier, faster and more efficient ways of storing and transferring value. These efforts contribute to bridging the financial exclusion gap.

We used the World Bank’s definition


