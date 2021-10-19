Sharks and rays are in free fall: More than one-third are threatened with extinction from overfishing
By Wade VanderWright, Research Assistant / MSc Student in Biological Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Nicholas Dulvy, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Samantha Sherman, Postdoctoral research fellow in Biological Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Nearly all species of sharks and rays are captured in fishing operations. But research shows that fishing quotas and closing some areas to fishing can help rebuild threatened populations.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 19, 2021