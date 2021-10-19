Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In the face of chaos, why are we so nonchalant about climate change?

By Tom Pettinger, Research Fellow in Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick
The dire state of the planet’s health was unambiguously demonstrated by the UN’s climate body, the IPCC, when it sounded a “code red” for humanity in its latest report.

Yet public involvement in environmental activism has consistently remained muted, particularly in the wealthier nations most…


