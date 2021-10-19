Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines are safe during pregnancy – but catching the virus isn't

By April Rees, PhD Researcher in Immunology, Swansea University
Catherine Thornton, Professor of Human Immunology, Swansea University
Share this article
Severe COVID raises the risk of preterm birth, being admitted to intensive care and still birth – so everyone who is pregnant should get vaccinated.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In the face of chaos, why are we so nonchalant about climate change?
~ Violence against women in Kenya: data provides a glimpse into a grim situation
~ New physics: latest results from Cern further boost tantalising evidence
~ We are ignoring the true cost of water-guzzling data centres
~ Having COVID-19 or being close to others who get it may make you more charitable
~ A century after partition, Ireland’s churches are cooperating more closely than ever
~ Simple safety tips for trick-or-treating after Fauci greenlighted Halloween 2021
~ What's behind the magic of live music?
~ Yes, we should be keeping the healthier hand-washing habits we developed at the start of the pandemic
~ Biden calls for a big expansion of offshore wind – here's how officials decide where the turbines may go
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter