Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Having COVID-19 or being close to others who get it may make you more charitable

By Nancy R. Buchan, Associate Professor of International Business, University of South Carolina
Gianluca Grimalda, Researcher of Experimental Economics, Kiel Institute for the World Economy
Orgul Demet Ozturk, Associate Professor of Economics, University of South Carolina
Experiments in the US and Italy that observed people’s charitable choices found similar results: People tend to prefer to help local communities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


