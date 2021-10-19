Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan journalist’s travel ban must be lifted on humanitarian grounds, RSF says

By raniac
NewsMaati Monjib, a Rabat-based journalist and historian with French and Moroccan dual nationality, has begun another hunger strike after being banned from travelling to France for medical treatment. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this travel ban, which puts his life in danger.


© Reporters without borders -


