Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Peaceful Protesters Systematically Detained, Abused

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People take part in a demonstration in Havana, on July 11, 2021. © 2021 Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The Cuban government has systematically engaged in arbitrary detention, ill-treatment of detainees, and abuse-ridden criminal prosecutions in response to overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government protests in July 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The consistent and repeated patterns of abuses by multiple security forces, in multiple locations across Cuba, strongly suggest a plan by Cuban authorities to repress and suppress the demonstrations.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Mustering the government's rural rump into the 2050 tent
~ Follow a natural health philosophy? Vaccination may have more in common with it than you think
~ Three policy changes to ease the Indonesian middle class's housing crisis
~ Emma is hanging up the yellow skivvy: how the 'first girl Wiggle' created a powerful legacy
~ The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors
~ From labyrinth, glass ceiling to roller coaster: new research shows female journalists at top level advocate gender equality in newsrooms
~ Nigeria: A Year On, No Justice for #EndSARS Crackdown
~ Poland: A Year On, Abortion Ruling Harms Women
~ Community care during the pandemic in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines
~ German Postcode Lottery Grants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter