Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Mustering the government's rural rump into the 2050 tent

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this week’s episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the tortuous negotiations with the Nationals over the 2050 net zero target the PM intends to take to Glasgow. The Nationals claim they’re not holding the government to ransom, but they’re playing hardball in extracting protections for the regions.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cuba: Peaceful Protesters Systematically Detained, Abused
~ Follow a natural health philosophy? Vaccination may have more in common with it than you think
~ Three policy changes to ease the Indonesian middle class's housing crisis
~ Emma is hanging up the yellow skivvy: how the 'first girl Wiggle' created a powerful legacy
~ The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors
~ From labyrinth, glass ceiling to roller coaster: new research shows female journalists at top level advocate gender equality in newsrooms
~ Nigeria: A Year On, No Justice for #EndSARS Crackdown
~ Poland: A Year On, Abortion Ruling Harms Women
~ Community care during the pandemic in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines
~ German Postcode Lottery Grants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter