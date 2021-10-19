Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Follow a natural health philosophy? Vaccination may have more in common with it than you think

By Jon Wardle, Professor of Public Health, Southern Cross University
Vaccination prepares the body’s immune system in the same way “natural” exposure to infection does. It just does it in a safer, controlled way with a much lower dose.


