Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three policy changes to ease the Indonesian middle class's housing crisis

By Issa Tafridj, Dosen Arsitektur, Universitas Pembangunan Jaya
Housing affordability has quickly become a crisis in most metropolitan areas of the world.

People in developed countries like Canada and the US have been feeling the burden of rising housing prices. This affects all people from different economic backgrounds, including the upper-middle class.

The story is no different in the world’s fourth-most-populous country, Indonesia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


