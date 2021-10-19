Children deserve answers to their questions about climate change. Here's how universities can help
By Gabi Mocatta, Research Fellow in Climate Change Communication, Climate Futures Program, University of Tasmania, and Lecturer in Communication - Journalism, Deakin University
Chloe Lucas, Research Fellow, Geography, Planning and Spatial Sciences, University of Tasmania
University experts are well placed to equip students with holistic climate knowledge and help teachers cover a subject that’s neglected by the Australian Curriculum.
- Monday, October 18, 2021