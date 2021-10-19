Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From labyrinth, glass ceiling to roller coaster: new research shows female journalists at top level advocate gender equality in newsrooms

By Ika Krismantari, Head of Editorial
Research and studies around the world have described the career journey of female journalists in two metaphors: glass ceiling and labyrinth. These metaphors suggest women’s career prospects in journalism are bleak as they face various challenges not only from society but also the media organisations they work for.

The glass ceiling metaphor applies to female journalists who get stuck on their rise to the top,…


