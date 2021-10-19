Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: A Year On, No Justice for #EndSARS Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image #EndSARS protesters hold up signs, including a Nigerian flag with a message calling for the disbandment of the abusive police unit, during protests on October 15, 2020 in Alausa Lagos, Nigeria. © 2020 Benson Ibeabuchi (Abuja) – The victims are still awaiting justice a year after security forces violently suppressed protests calling for an end to police brutality in Nigeria, Human Rights Watch said today. The prospects for accountability remain inconclusive and bleak. Nigerian authorities should take concrete and decisive steps to ensure that those implicated in abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Poland: A Year On, Abortion Ruling Harms Women
~ Community care during the pandemic in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines
~ Nature doesn't recognise borders but countries can collaborate to save species. The Escazú Agreement shows how
~ Albanese asks finance department whether Byrne breached official rules over staff
~ Cellphone data shows that people navigate by keeping their destinations in front of them – even when that's not the most efficient route
~ As a patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied the 'two-ness' of the African American experience
~ New research finds a growing appetite for Australian books overseas, with increased demand in China
~ What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?
~ This is why Australia may be powerless to force tech giants to regulate harmful content
~ Who's who in Glasgow: 5 countries that could make or break the planet's future under climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter